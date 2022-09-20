Carál's concerns after latest neurology recall

DEMANDS: A recent protest at Stormont with families impacted by scandals in Health and Social Care, including neurology recall

NORTH Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has called on the Belfast Trust to ensure all patients affected by the neurology recall scandal get access to the truth about what happened to them.

It comes after a further 19 ex-patients of neurologist Dr Michael Watt are being recalled by a health trust as they had not previously been identified due to an error.

The extension to the patient recall involves patients seen between June 1996 and March 2012. Each of the patients has now been invited to an appointment with a consultant where their medication will be reviewed.

Another Neurology recall by the ⁦@BelfastTrust⁩ . Appealing to them to have a further 19 people seen asap. Former patients of Michael Watt need treatment, assurance & this latest recall will further damage patient confidence ⁦@DanielleONeill5⁩ https://t.co/VI428QuXVj — ⭕️ CarálNíChuilín (Sí/í)Is Deontóir Mé ✊ (@CaralNiChuilin) September 7, 2022

In June, a public inquiry found Belfast Heath Trust failed to intervene quickly enough in the former doctor's practice.

More than 5,000 former patients were invited to have their cases examined for possible misdiagnoses in what is the North's largest patient recall.

This week, Belfast Health Trust said it had identified 19 further people who should have been part of the third recall in 2021. It said the patients were not identified previously due to an error on the trust's patient administration system.

Deputy Chief Executive Bernie Owens said: "We are very sorry these people have not been contacted before now, and I would stress that they are being contacted on a precautionary basis.

"Each of the 19 individuals have been invited to an appointment where their medication will be reviewed, and if needs be, corrected.

Reacting to the latest recall, North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: “It is disappointing that the cases of a further 19 neurology patients are being reviewed by the Belfast Trust in what is the fifth recall to date, in a scandal which has affected thousands of patients.

“It is vital these patients are reviewed as soon as possible.

“The continuous drip feed of recalls has been very traumatic and very damaging for former patients of Michael Watt and the Belfast Trust.

“These former patients and their families are entitled to thorough and transparent investigation of this scandal which leaves no stone unturned in establishing the truth and providing whatever redress is necessary to patients.

“It is unacceptable that these former patients are still waiting for truth and accountability.

“The Belfast Trust must ensure that all patients affected by the neurology scandal are kept up to date throughout this process.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support the victims and their families in their campaign for truth and accountability.”