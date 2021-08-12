New coffee truck opens at Waterworks; owner says he won tender fair and square

A NEW coffee truck has opened in the Waterworks – six weeks after previous tenants left in controversial circumstances.

In mid-June, former tenders on the site, Works Coffee Roaster, were informed that their contract would not be renewed as they had not been successful in the tender application process by Belfast City Council.

Disappointed owners Claire and Jim Mallon were informed that their contract would not be renewed just days before it was due to end.

In the weeks that followed, there was widespread opposition on social media to the actions of City Hall.

On Monday, father-and-son team Matthew and Ciaran McAllister of the Belfast Coffee Truck began their first day of trading at the site.

Matthew has over 30 years’ experience in hospitality and has worked as a hotel manager and lecturer at Belfast Met. He started his new venture during lockdown, beginning to trade at Cutter’s Wharf in South Belfast.

Following a tender process by Belfast City Council, the duo secured Cherryvale playing fields, which will be run by Matthew, and the Waterworks, which will be run by Ciaran.

Speaking about the tender process, Matthew says any decision lies with Belfast City Council.

“I applied for these tenders back in March. There is a lot of hard work that goes into the process and it is quite rigorous. There are criteria that you have to meet,” he explained.

“It wasn’t until mid-June that I got word saying I could start my contract on July 1. A two-week notice to anyone is unacceptable due to other contracts having to be fulfilled.

“I was aware of all the controversy with the previous tenants. Council then got back to me saying my contract would start on August 1. I wanted to move in quietly. I have been in hospitality for over 30 years and it is hard starting a new business. I get how upset Jim and Claire were. I totally get it. They have worked at that business for years but the reality is that it is Council property which has to go up for tender.

“Everyone has to have a fair crack of the whip. In a few years, my tender may be up too. It was never my intention to go to the Waterworks and steal someone else’s business. The Waterworks is owned by Belfast City Council and they have to comply with a tender process. I applied for a number of sites across the city when the tendering process started and was successful with Cherryvale and Waterworks.”

Matthew is promising to deliver a good product to his new clientele.

“We want to provide a good quality service for everyone, including children playing in the playground. We have an ice-cream facility as well."