Colourful New Lodge mural replaces unsightly graffiti

FLORAL: The new mural in the New Lodge

A COLOURFUL new floral mural in the New Lodge has replaced unsightly graffiti.

The piece of artwork in the Barrack area was commissioned by CRJI through the ‘Communities In Transition’ programme.

“I join with New Lodge residents in welcoming this new community mural in the New Lodge which is absolutely fantastic," said Councillor JJ Magee.

New art work in the barracks area of the New Lodge well done to all involved Kerry @CRJIcentral and artist Eoin McGinn. The youth of the area also helped as did the residents. pic.twitter.com/dVLgZOFxHs — Cllr JJ Magee (@CllrJj) June 12, 2023

“Located in the Barrack area the abstract mural is a beautiful floral scene.

“Replacing unsightly graffiti, residents have been delighted with the end product having been consulted throughout.

“It is vitally important that we as a community work to improve people’s quality of life and there is certainly scope for further developments of this nature.

“Other public displays of artwork locally have been respectfully treated and there is no doubt that this latest installation is another welcome improvement to the New Lodge area.”