Rolling out the green carpet for new Falls Road pitch

START: Work has begun on the 3G pitch at Willowbank Youth Club on the Falls Road

A £160,000 investment to upgrade a Falls Road pitch will be a “first-class facility on our doorstep for years to come".

Work has begun this week on the 3G pitch at Willowbank Youth Club. The significant upgrade will include replacing the current 3G pitch and upgrading fencing around the pitch.

In 2021, new changing facilities were also installed at the site. The upgrade is set to be completed by the end of March.

“Willowbank, like many of our outstanding local sports clubs, do fantastic work to enhance the physical and mental well-being of our young people and wider community,” Sinn Féin Councillor Ciarán Beattie said.

“This investment, along with the recent installation of new changing facilities, will ensure that our community has a first-class facility on our doorstep for years to come.

“I will continue to work with all our local sports clubs to help make sure that they have access to top class facilities, allowing our young people to flourish and reach their full potential.”

Willowbank Youth Club and Football Club shared their delight at the news.

“Willowbank YC/FC are delighted to announce the first steps to us moving back to training at Willowbank Sports Facility with the pitch upgrade beginning earlier today.

“We would like to thank Cllr Ciarán Beattie for his invaluable help throughout this project and look forward to the reopening in a few months' time.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Work got underway this week on a £160,000 Council-funded project to replace Willowbank Youth Club’s 3G pitch and upgrade fencing around the pitch. It is anticipated that work will be completed by the end of March.”