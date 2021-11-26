New homes in time for Christmas at new Blacks Road development

FOUR families are settling into their new homes today, as Radius Housing hand over the latest newly competed houses at the Blacks Gate development.

Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey welcomed the families, who will now be able to celebrate Christmas in their new homes.



Today’s handover makes it a total of 31 completed homes in Blacks Gate, which, when completed, will comprise 244 social and affordable homes – one of the largest mixed tenure housing developments in the North. Radius is planning further handovers in the new year, with the overall project expected to be completed by late 2022. The £30 million scheme has been supported by £14.3 million Housing Association Grant funding from the Department for Communities and over £16 million private finance investment by Radius.



Alongside the 244 homes, the development also includes community and workspace facilities, all set within extensive newly landscaped and open space on the former Visteon factory site. The main contractor on the site is Kevin Watson Group, and more than 300 construction jobs have been supported through the development, including a significant number of apprenticeships.



Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey, welcomed the development.

"The delivery of social housing is a key priority for me and my Department," she said. "I am delighted that homes on this fantastic site are now being handed over to tenants. These new homes are a welcome addition to an area with high housing need. I wish all who make Black’s Gate their home many years of happiness.”



Speaking at the handover today, Martin Pitt, Chair of Radius Housing, said "We are delighted to welcome four more families to Blacks Gate which is already proving to be a vibrant, inclusive and cohesive community. This development project has been one of the most ambitious ones we have undertaken. We recognised that this prime located brown field site had the potential to be revitalised into a thriving housing and community space. Despite challenges brought on by the nature of the site, Covid and supply issues, this project is progressing well and it is amazing to see our vision materialise and it will transform the lives of the new residents of Blacks Gate.



"As a mixed tenure development, with social and affordable private homes built to the highest quality, Blacks Gate will set the standard for new housing projects across Northern Ireland. We hope that the new families who are moving in today settle in in time for Christmas and enjoy these gorgeous new homes for many years to come.”



Minister Hargey added: "I would also like to welcome the families to their homes and hope they enjoy them for many years to come. My priority is to build more homes, where they are needed. This £14.3m investment will help address housing need. This is an area of high housing need and 196 social homes alongside 48 affordable homes will make a huge difference to the daily lives of many.