New shared housing is changing lives in Dunmurry

FUTURE: The new homes which are now occupied by families

DUNMURRY has welcomed some new residents with the completion of a new shared housing development by Apex Housing Association. Areema Grove, located in the existing Areema estate, is now home to twenty-two families; with four of the new homes being purpose-built bungalows provided for people with complex needs.

As a ‘Housing for All’ development, Areema Grove, its residents and the surrounding area will benefit from funding to encourage and support positive community relations. Apex will work in partnership with local advisory group stakeholders and residents to develop and deliver a good relations plan for the area.

Donna Matthewson, Apex’s Director of Housing, said: “It is great to see the creation of this new community in Dunmurry with people from different backgrounds living together. We are proud to have provided eight shared communities across Northern Ireland so far, with a further three developments due to be completed next year.

“Areema Grove has provided much needed social housing in the Dunmurry area; delivering high quality homes for families, older people and those with disabilities. It’s no exaggeration to say that these homes really have changed lives and we are delighted to have played a part in that.”

The development of Areema Grove has been supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme. The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.

£2million has been invested in the Areema Grove shared housing development and associated five-year good relations plan.