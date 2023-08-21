New project will see Whitewell tell its rich history

A NEW project has been launched to record the 20th century heritage and characters from the families who once lived on the Cave Hill.

The 'Whitewell – Lives on the Slopes of Cave Hill' project aims to bring to light a hidden history – that of the people who once lived on the Cave Hill. Formerly a thriving community, its people were scattered far and wide when the M2 motorway was built in 1969.

But their stories are still told any time Whitewell people get together, and there are people alive today who remember the hardships – for example collecting their water from a well at the bottom of the hill. And they had a localised sense of humour that kept them going.

The National Lottery-funded project will reflect the local schools and parishes, including St Mary's on the Hill and Carnmoney and Glengormley primary schools.

The project will digitise old photographs and share them through a single archive, ensuring that people can tell their stories and learn about the residents of the Whitewell. An educational aspect is planned involving local primary schools, as well as a book and film documenting the project.

Though the community had to struggle to survive many deprivations, they had as their playground the Cave Hill and nearby Bellevue Gardens and Zoo – this lends a quirky uniqueness to this project.

Bríd McKernon of Multimedia Heritage said: “We’re delighted that we’ve received this support thanks to National Lottery players.

"The stories of the Whitewell will be of interest to former residents as well the wider community in North Belfast and Glengormley who may not realise the rich history that is on their doorstep."