New crematorium in Newtownabbey is only the second in the North

STATE-OF-THE-ART: The new crematorium is now opened

A NEW £5m crematorium has opened in Newtownabbey.

The new crematorium is located just off the A8 from Sandyknowes Roundabout (M2) to Larne, directly opposite Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre on the Doagh Road.

The crematorium operates Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, offering a 45-minute service hourly from 10am to 3pm.

It becomes only the second crematorium in the North after Roselawn in Belfast.

The Ceremony Room can accommodate 164 people and the waiting room has the ability to double up as an overflow to the Ceremony Room and has a tribute screen and speakers. There is also a Memorial Garden designed for quiet thought and reflection.

Pricing for 2023/24 is £475 for residents in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough and £950 for non-residents.

All faiths are welcome to use the crematorium and services can be religious or secular.

There are no burial grounds at the crematorium but there will be the ability to lay cremated remains to rest.

There are 107 parking spaces on site, 94 standard spaces including 13 accessible spaces. There will be 4 EV charging points, and two of these are in accessible spaces.