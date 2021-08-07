Newtownabbey schools to be assessed for 20mph limit

THREE Newtownabbey schools are to be prioritised for further tranches of the 20 mph speed limit.

Straid Primary School, Doagh Primary School and Carnmoney Primary School will be assessed and prioritised for inclusion in the 2021/22 programme of the scheme.

South Antrim MLA, John Blair made the call for the local schools to be included in future roll outs of the scheme.

The Alliance MLA said: “I am delighted that the Department will be prioritising South Antrim schools in future tranches of the scheme.

“Introducing 20mph speed limits outside schools increases driver awareness and achieve reductions in vehicle speeds outside and near these schools ensuring that parents, children and staff will be safer as they go to and from the schools on a daily basis.”