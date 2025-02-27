Carryduff and Glengormley left out of next phase of Glider extension

GLIDER: Work on the next phase of the service connecting North and South Belfast will begin later this year

GLENGORMLEY and Carryduff will not now be part of the new north-south route of the Glider service.

An update on the next phase of the Glider route was delivered by Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins in the Assembly on Tuesday. The Minister said any extension of the Glider service towards Carryduff was "not economically viable at this time" and for Glengormley it was "not feasible at this time".

In 2022, it was announced the preferred route was along the Antrim Road in the North, and the Ormeau and Saintfield roads in the South.

The next steps in the project which will get underway later this year will include delivery of:

the full G2 extension connecting with Queen’s University and the City Hospital including halts

a pilot scheme will trial four EV Gliders on the existing G1 (East West) route releasing existing vehicles to service the G2 extension

bus priority measures from Clifton Street to Innisfayle Park along the Antrim Road and from Ormeau Road to Park Road on the southern route in readiness for the full BRT2 scheme

a park and ride site on the O’Neill Road in North Belfast

the introduction of bus priority measures in the city centre

the design and construction of Bankmore Link to provide key linkages for the Belfast Cycle Network and connectivity between the proposed new Lagan Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge and Grand Central Station.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said it was a "positive" first step.

“I am delighted to see work beginning on the new north-south Glider route which will have a transformative impact for communities across Belfast,” the North Belfast MP said. “The rollout of the Glider will help to better connect our city, improve access to jobs and education and continue with our move to a cleaner and greener society.

“This is a positive first step in the right direction as we look forward to the full project being delivered."

SDLP Castle Councillor Carl Whyte said: “The Minister’s announcement that there will be no expansion of the Glider to anywhere in North Belfast including Glengormley is another example of the neglect that the constituency faces when it comes to getting its fair share of Executive funding for public transport.

"North Belfast will continue to be the only part of the city where all residents will continue to rely on the traditional bus service despite being promised an extended Glider service by Sinn Fein for many years now."