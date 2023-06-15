More bilingual street signs get the go ahead in Belfast

APPROVED: Irish street signage has been approved for a number of streets across the city, including St Meryl Park off the Glen Road

NINE streets across West and North Belfast have been provisionally approved for new bilingual signage under Belfast City Council's new policy.

Tuesday night's People and Communities Committee decision approved the most bilingual signs in one month since the policy was introduced.

Céad chruinniú coiste s'againn anocht agus áthas orm go bhfuil 9 sráid breise faofa go dátheangach.



1st cmtte & delighted to see 9 more bilingual street signs across the city.#teangabheo #teangafheicthe pic.twitter.com/SGaBXXbf64 — Cllr Tomás Ó Néill (@TomasON_SF) June 13, 2023

In West Belfast, Orchardville Avenue, Mayfield Square, Hillhead Avenue, St Meryl Park, Ballymurphy Drive, Margaretta Park and Airfield Heights were all recommended.

North Belfast's Chichester Avenue and Downview Park West were also approved but Wynchurch Avenue in South Belfast will be brought back for further consultation.

In Orchardville Avenue (Ascaill Orchardville) in Finaghy, 37 occupiers (39.78 per cent) were in favour of the erection of a second street nameplate. Two occupiers (2.15 per cent) were not in favour and four occupiers (4.3 per cent) had no preference either way. 50 occupiers (53.76 per cent) did not respond to the survey

One resident from Orchardville Avenue who is not in favour of the dual language nameplate responded on the survey form that they would prefer that the money was spent on things which directly impact on families. While they believe in equality, they stated that dual language street signage is not the best use of time and money to promote inclusion. The resident is also concerned that the sign could be seen as an endorsement from residents who could become a target for people who are not happy with the signage.

In North Belfast, Downview Park West (Páirc Radharc an Dúin Thair) was approved.

One resident wrote to Council to complain about the time and money being spent on what they perceive to be trivial issues. Another resident telephoned to raise a concern about their property depreciating in value should the signage be erected. A further resident from Downview Park West objected to the dual language nameplate in a mixed area.

The resident has also requested to address the decision-makers at Committee.

One resident from Wynchurch Avenue, who is not in favour of the dual language nameplate, responded on the survey form that they are concerned about the divisive impact of an Irish translation on a street name plate.

The Committee approval for the nine applications now awaits full ratification at next month's full Council meeting.