No charges against PSNI officers involved in Sean Graham massacre memorial incident

NO charges are to be brought against two police officers over an incident at an event to remember the victims of the Sean Graham bookmakers atrocity in South Belfast.

On February 5, around 20 people had gathered near the memorial plaque on the Ormeau Road for a wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 29th anniversary of the UDA attack.

Police intervened to break up the memorial event and it was alleged a man was assaulted.

Mark Sykes, a survivor of the 1992 massacre, was subsequently arrested and released a short time later.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) had been considering evidence gathered by the Police Ombudsman.

PPS assistant director Martin Hardy said: "Having carefully considered the available evidence, the PPS decision was that there is insufficient evidence to prove that the actions of the officers in arresting the civilian and applying handcuffs to him were unlawful.

"Separate consideration was given to whether an omission to remove the handcuffs after a period of time had passed could amount to an assault by a police officer.

"Again, after a thorough examination of all matters, it was concluded that the test for prosecution is not met for any assault arising from that aspect of the complaint.

"We are acutely aware of the deep sensitivities attached to this case, and the distress caused to the complainant through being arrested at an event to remember an atrocity which those present were so directly and profoundly impacted by.

"I would like to reassure the public that these decisions were taken impartially and after a full consideration of all relevant matters."

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly described February's events as "appalling" and said the families should face no further delays in their campaign for truth.

“The events last February which saw the arrest of a victim during a short wreath-laying ceremony at the scene of the murders was shocking and appalling," he said.

“I note that Mark Sykes is to invoke the internal review mechanism in relation to the PPS decision and we support any legal action to remedy this injustice.

"These families have been frustrated by delays in getting to the truth of what happened that day, the Police Ombudsman's report into the murders must be published as soon as possible.

“There have been too many false dawns in terms of disclosure and now these families are faced with threats to use public interest immunity and closed material procedures.

"There is a pressing need to address the legacy of the past and that needs to be done by implementing the legacy mechanisms of the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights-compliant manner.

“These families, like all bereaved in the conflict, are entitled to know the truth about the deaths of their loved ones and should not have to wait any longer for truth and justice.”