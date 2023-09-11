Man arrested after North Belfast collision

COLLISION: The overturned car at the junction with Alliance Avenue and Oldpark Road in North Belfast

A 34-year-old man has been arrested following a two vehicle road traffic collision in North Belfast on Sunday night.

Shortly after 8pm, it was reported to police that a grey Peugeot 2008 and a grey Skoda Superb were involved in the collision at the junction with Alliance Avenue and Oldpark Road. There were no reports of any serious injuries.

Video on social media shows paramedics assisting a male at the scene where the car had overturned.

Following police enquiries at the scene, a man was arrested on suspicion of various offences including dangerous driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour, as he left hospital to attend custody where he remains this morning.

Enquiries are continuing in relation to this incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have further information in relation to this incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1632 10/09/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.

Sinn Féin North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: “This incident of a speeding car flipping over and landing on it’s roof at the busy Cliftonville Circus junction is very disturbing.

“For some time we have been campaigning for traffic calming measures for this specific area which has been described by residents as‘a race track at times.

“We have been in contact with the Department for infrastructure demanding action is taken before a life is lost as a result of reckless or dangerous driving.

“Given the serious nature of this incident I’m relieved that nobody has been seriously injured.

“Clearly both the PSNI and DFI have responsibility to act to keep the roads safe and in my view they are falling short in this locality.

“Cliftonville Circus is a very busy junction for traffic and businesses and we are lucky that this incident happened on a Sunday evening when it was relatively quiet.”