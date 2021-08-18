Cancer charity aids Stephanie's frontline battle with COVID

HERO: Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Lung Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialist, Stephanie Todd, who has not only provided vital support for her patients but has also helped support COVID-19 care over the past year.

A LUNG cancer specialist nurse from North Belfast has been at the forefront of NHS care throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to support from a local charity.

Stephanie Todd, Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Lung Cancer Clinical Nurse Specialist, has not only been supporting her own patients but has also lent her expertise to the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephanie is one of 12 specialist nurses currently funded by Friends of the Cancer Centre based across the Belfast City and Mater Hospitals.

She works to support local people and their families who are affected by lung cancer, from diagnosis, right through to treatment, and into survivorship or end of life care.

Sharing her experience of the last year, Stephanie said: “It has been a really worrying time for patients – the fear of a respiratory virus when you have lung cancer understandably made so many of them anxious.

“We continued to support patients all through lockdown, adapting how we delivered treatment, care and support with more phone calls and remote support taking the place of face to face consultations.”

Alongside providing this care, Stephanie and her colleague Carol stepped up at the beginning of the pandemic to help train staff working in the Nightingale Hospital.

Using her expertise in respiratory care, Stephanie was able to educate staff on pain relief, easing coughs, controlling high temperatures and making patients as comfortable as possible whilst undergoing treatment.

Stephanie added: “A key factor in caring for patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis was bringing together as much knowledge as we could.

“I was able to use my experience and share techniques that I use in the day to day care of my patients with lung cancer, to advise and train staff caring for patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I have nothing but admiration for the staff who were working directly with patients with COVID-19. They worked tirelessly, ensuring they could provide the best care for every one of their patients.

“I never could have imagined that my post would be needed in a pandemic, but if it wasn’t for the charity my post would not be here. Not only would my lung cancer patients be affected, but so too would all those who have been affected by COVID-19.”

For over 35 years, Friends of the Cancer Centre has been dedicated to making a real and meaningful difference to cancer patients and their families across the North.

Friends of the Cancer Centre relies entirely on the generosity of the local community and all money donated stays in the North, directly benefitting patients and their families.

Colleen Shaw, Chief Executive of Friends of the Cancer Centre said: “Posts like Stephanie’s are one of the key ways that our charity can care for and support local people affected by cancer. We are so proud to support Stephanie in the work she does, which is making an incredible different to so many families in Northern Ireland."