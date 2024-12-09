Social supermarket receives £5,000 donation to help families

A NORTH Belfast social supermarket which was set up to support families who are struggling to pay for high food costs, has received a £5,000 donation from one of the North's largest housing providers.

The Pantry Programme comprises of a social supermarket and community fridge and first opened its doors in Spring 2022. Located in Churchill Street in the New Lodge, it is run by Ashton Community Trust. Offering a safe and stigma-free space, people can browse and purchase a comprehensive range of items.

The donation from Choice Housing will allow Ashton Community Trust to continue to support around 80 families struggling to pay for high food costs. For a small fee, they can avail of approximately £45 worth of food, personal hygiene, and cleaning supplies.

A proportion of Choice Housing’s donation will help people transition out of food poverty through cooking and jobs clubs, with benefits and debt management advice also being made available.

Operations Manager Fionnuala Black said: “The Social Supermarket is in the third year of operation and can support 80 families yearly. The Community Fridge is also in its third year of operation and can support anyone experiencing food insecurity.

"Ashton would like to thank Choice Housing for this donation and say how pleased we are to be able to partner with them in assisting them to support their tenants.”

Carol Ervine, Choice Housing’s Group Director of Tenant and Client Services, added: “Social supermarkets perform fantastic work to ensure the most vulnerable people in society do not go without food.

“Many of these support services are finding it challenging to meet their overheads and many rely on multiple funding streams to continue to be viable, and with many competing for a limited pot of funding, it can be increasingly challenging to secure funding. These donations will really help.”