YOUNG people in the North Belfast area are championing online safety through a friendly takeover of the Parentline NI podcast.

They're using are using the podcast to start important conversations with parents and carers about staying safe and well in the digital world.

It’s part of an online safety initiative led by Be Cyber Safe NI, a youth-led advisory group established by Children in Northern Ireland (CiNI) in partnership with the NSPCC. The group aims to ensure that young people’s voices are heard when decisions about online safety are made.

As part of their work, Be Cyber Safe NI has taken over the Parentline NI Podcast for a special three-part mini-series, giving young people the opportunity to speak directly to parents and carers about what life online is really like. The series features young people Theo and Ethan, as well as youth worker Paula, all from Black Mountain Action Group in North Belfast, alongside contributions from other young people from across Northern Ireland. Together, they lead open and honest conversations designed to help adults better understand the digital world from a young person’s perspective.

While the podcast shares valuable insights, CiNI is also urging parents and carers to make use of the wider support available through Parentline NI, the regional helpline for anyone caring for a child or young person in Northern Ireland.

Parentline NI offers free, confidential guidance on any parenting issue—big or small. In addition to the helpline, families can access a range of resources and podcasts with topics including online safety as well as wider issues facing parents.

Parents and carers can listen to the podcast episodes at https://www.ci-ni.org.uk/parentline/