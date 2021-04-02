A NORTH Belfast councillor has called on Belfast City Council to make permanent a local pop-up park.
 
The Cathedral Gardens play park was unveiled last August as a family-friendly zone to help revitalise the city centre.
 
It was created as a temporary "meanwhile-use" for the space and was planned to remain in place for at least two years.
 
Designed with input from local toddlers, the park features imagination-friendly equipment like a giant spinning hamster wheel, “bendy” benches, outdoor musical instruments, a swinging bridge and colourful mushrooms on a carpet of rainbow-coloured sod called Unicorn Grass.
 
The playpark has proven a popular spot with children and families during the Covid-19 pandemic and Alliance councillor Nuala McAllister is calling for the pop-up play park to remain in place.
 
Ms McAllister said the park has been a welcome outdoor family space for her two boys, aged two and four, during the pandemic.
 
"It's amazing – my kids love it. There are local coffee shops nearby. We can go and grab a coffee and let the kids run about," she said.

“After the Primark fire, there were plans to re-imagine the city centre.
 
“My argument was that you are not going to get more people into the city centre unless it is something like a park, which you don’t have to pay for.
 
“It has popped up as a temporary park. I want it to be made permanent.”
 
A proposal to retain the facility is expected to be tabled at the council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.