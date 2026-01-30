THE annual Ó Cadhain Winter School is back this weekend with a programme full of debates focused on the constitutional future of the country and the major issues we face today.

Named after the radical Irish language and socialist republican, Máirtín Ó Cadhain, the 2026 Ó Cadhain Winter School will discuss topics including the role of the Irish language in a new Ireland, climate crisis, antiracism, decolonisation, neutrality and more.

The two-day event begins on Friday with a discussion on Irish language and a United Ireland. It will take place at 1pm at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiach, featuring activist Róisín Nic Liam, Conradh na Gaeilge President Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhein and activist Cuisle Nic Liam.

Then at 7pm, also in Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiach, Clare Daly will interview the inspiring Cork activist and internationally renowned Tadhg Hickey, as well as activist Joe Guinan from the Democracy Collaborative based in the US.

Tadhg will discuss his time spent aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla ship that attempted to break Israel’s illegal blockade of Palestine and the future of the movement for Palestine’s freedom here in Ireland.

On Saturday, a number of other discussions will take place on Protestants in a United Ireland, anti-racism and climate change.

The programme finishes with a night of craic and music with musicians with the renowned singer Ríoghnach Connolly and many local artists at Cultúrlann from 7.30pm.

Nuala Ní Scolláin from the Winter School’s organising committee, said: "This year’s extraordinary line-up of guest speakers and activists follows the massive gathering of people in 2024 in the school panels that were focused on ‘A New Ireland, For What Class?’.

"This question remains the central vein of the Winter School which aims to bring people together to build practical steps towards a united Ireland that serves the mass of people in Ireland rather than the current status quo approach for the wealthy few on a divided island. Participatory workshops therefore, as always, make up this year’s school to hear a range of ideas from activists and movements on how to create a new Ireland based on the watchwords of Liberty, Equality and Solidarity.

"We are delighted to partner with our comrades in Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich and where most of the school’s events will take place and who have organised a finale concert to conclude this year’s Scoil Gheimhridh Uí Cadhain with the amazing musician Ríoghnach Connolly on Saturday night."

A full programme of events is available here.