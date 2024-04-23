Office student space approved for former Dublin Road cinema site

TWO major developments on the site of the former Movie House cinema complex on the Dublin Road have been approved by Belfast City Council.

The first application is for a 14-storey purpose-built Grade A office block with retail/restaurant unit on the ground floor on the northern part of the site facing on to Bankmore Square. When completed, the premises will be the headquarters of locally-based software company, Kainos.

The site is currently occupied by a number of businesses operating in the Trademarket space, but that arrangement was always temporary and alternative venues for the marquee market are being sought.

On the southern part of the site, approval was granted to Queen's University for a 17-storey 'passivhaus' purpose-built managed student accommodation complex, made up of 459 units, with communal facilities, internal and external communal amenity space and ancillary accommodation.

Passivhaus certification is a globally recognised standard whereby very little energy is used for heating and cooling, making the building ultra-low emission.

Caroline Young, Vice-President of Students and Corporate Services at Queen's, said: “We have seen a huge demand for student accommodation in recent years. This site will help us in part to meet the demand for quality student accommodation while working towards our Strategy 2030, which has sustainability at its core.

“The site at Dublin road will house up to 459 students, offering the first ultra-low emission multi-occupancy building in the city centre. We are delighted to be at the forefront of such a significant milestone for sustainable development in Belfast and beyond, which resonates with the Belfast City Council’s aim to future proof the city for generations to come.

“We are committed to achieving our ambitious net zero target for 2040 whilst providing the best student experience, not least by continuing to offer high quality accommodation at one of the best values across the UK. ”

“This site marks an important part of our longer term accommodation plan to meet growing demand. This site will not only positively impact the economy for the foreseeable future in terms of job creation and the transformation of the area but also in the long-term with the impact expected to be seen for generations of students to come.”

Both applications at the Dublin Road site were approved by Council's Planning Committee on Tuesday evening.

The Planning Committee also gave the green light to a residential development on London Road/Lismore Street comprising 115 units (apartments and duplexes) with 27 social housing units.

Councillor Matt Garrett, Chair of the Planning Committee, said: “There has been a real good mix of major applications that have been approved by the Committee this month.

“The two Dublin Road planning applications for Grade A office accommodation/space and purpose-built managed student accommodation are of particular significance as they will boost the student population and office worker population in the city centre, while in turn, supporting the city centre’s economy and vibrancy.

“The new site for the student accommodation, in particular, is a central location close to the city centre core and within walking and cycling distance of Queen’s University, Ulster University and Belfast Met campuses. It will be a short distance from the new Grand Central Station (Transport Hub) and has good transport links to Stranmillis University College, St Mary’s University College and Belfast Metropolitan College on Queen’s Island.

The development also fulfils a need for this type of accommodation and student rooms in the city.

“These major developments and the other residential application that has been approved this evening will also create hundreds of jobs during their construction phases which will have a positive economic impact for the city, as well as, provide quality accommodation for our citizens.”