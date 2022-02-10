Murder investigation after Martin Gavin dies from injuries

DETECTIVES from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation after a man died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in a stabbing in North Belfast in January.

Martin Gavin (47) died in hospital on February 6.

Police were called to a house in Harcourt Drive in the Oldpark area at around 6.15am on Friday, January 7 following a report of a stabbing.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Sunday.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, local Sinn Féin Councillor Nichola Bradley said: “The tragic news of the death of Martin Gavin weeks after he was the victim of a stabbing in the Rosapenna area is absolutely terrible for his family and for this community.

“I would appeal for anyone with any information about this incident to come forward as soon as possible.

“Unfortunately this community is still shocked after the recent killing of Caoimhe Morgan and this latest death of a 47 year-old man is another utterly tragic incident.

“I offer my deepest sympathies to Mr Gavin’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “A number of arrests were made in relation to this incident and our enquiries are ongoing.

“I am appealing for anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation please get in touch.

"If you were in the area of Harcourt Drive late on Thursday 6 January or early on Friday 7 January and saw or heard anything out of the ordinary please call 101 quoting reference number 188 07/01/22."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form here.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.