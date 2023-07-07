One man arrested following house burglary in Fruithill Park

ON THE SCENE: One man has been arrested following a burglary in the Fruithill Park this morning

ONE man has been arrested following a burglary at a home in West Belfast in the early hours of Friday morning.

A man who entered a property in Fruithill Park shortly before 4am was challenged by the occupant of the house before leaving the premises.

A number of drawers and other items were rummaged through, police have confirmed. Police remain at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: “The man was later located by police in the Stockman’s Lane area of the city, where he was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He remains in police custody at this time.”

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who might have any information about this incident which could assist us, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 168 of 07/07/23.

“It is important that we all work together to make our community safer for everyone. Reporting any activity that raises your suspicions promptly to the police will help to deter criminals and reduce crime in your area.

“I would also remind people to make the security of your home and neighbourhood part of your daily routine.

“Make sure to close, lock and check all windows and doors, even if you are just stepping outside for a few minutes and especially if you are leaving your home for a longer period.”