Football drama at the double during August festivals

A PLAY about the incredible story of a football team bringing European glory back to Belfast is the only drama to feature in both the Eastside Arts and Féile an Phobail festival programmes this month.

'One Saturday Before the War' by Bright Umbrella Drama Company is back by popular demand following a sell-out run in 2022.

The play details the remarkable story of how East Belfast football club Glentoran brought the Vienna Cup back to Belfast in 1914, the first ever European trophy won by a European or Irish team on foreign soil – just months before the outbreak of the First World War.

Actors Jeremy Martin, Keelan McAllister, Warren McCook and Phillipa O'Hara

The play will be performed in the Sanctuary Theatre, located at the Castlereagh Street/Albertbridge Roa, close to Short Strand.

The play is written by Trevor Gill from Bright Umbrella and Glentoran historian Sam Robinson.

"It is very exciting to be part of both festivals this year," explained Trevor.

"It really is a fabulous story. A group of shipyard workers toured Europe a few months before the outbreak of the First World War, beat some of the finest teams in Europe and brought home the first ever European trophy won by a European or Irish team on foreign soil, which became known as the Vienna Cup.

The winning Glentoran Vienna Cup team of 1914

"The trophy is kept at the Oval. It is actually in the FIFA museum in Zurich at the moment.

"When we did it last year for the first time, it sold out. I would say around half the people who came had never been to the theatre before in their lives.

"It is the football connection of course but you don’t have to be a football fan. It is funny, and poignant. Many players from the team ended up on the frontline during the war."

Sam Robinson added: "We were inundated with people asking when it was going to run again."

'One Saturday Before the War' will perform at the Sanctuary Theatre from July 28- August 12. Tickets are priced at £14 and £16. Limited tickets available, you can book now here.