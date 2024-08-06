One-third of the public reluctant to report domestic abuse to police, new survey finds

'WORRYING': The lack of confidence in police is most marked among younger people

FEWER than two thirds of people here would be “very likely” to go to the police if they became victims of domestic abuse, according to a new survey.

Results from the latest Northern Ireland Life & Times Survey show that only 63% of people surveyed would be “very likely” to report becoming the victim of domestic abuse to police.

The statistics were lowest for those aged 18 to 24, with only 45% saying they would be “very likely” to report.

Men were more likely to report being victims of domestic abuse, with 65% saying they were “very likely” to go to the police compared to 62% of women surveyed.

The study also found that only 70% of people were very likely to report being the victim of sexual abuse/violence, with only 54% of 15 to 24 year olds saying they would come forward.

Again, men were more likely to report, with 73% saying they were “very likely” compared to only 68% of women surveyed.

Respondents were asked a number of questions about the criminal justice system, including whether how likely it was that they would go to the police if they had been the victim of certain crimes.

The other crimes respondents were asked about were:

• Fraud or scams – 65% were “very likely” to report to the police.

• Criminal damage – 80% were “very likely” to report to the police.

• Other physical assault/violence – 72% were “very likely” to report to the police.

• Other robbery or theft e.g. mugging – 83% were “very likely” to report to the police.

• Break-in/Burglary – 88% were “very likely” to report to the police.

The survey, carried out between September 2023 and January 2024, aims to capture the attitudes, values and beliefs of the people of the North on a wide range of social policy issues.

Commissioner Designate for Victims of Crime Geraldine Hanna said: “Everyone in Northern Ireland should have the confidence to come forward if they become the victim of a crime.

“These results show the specific challenges we face in supporting victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence to report these crimes and reaffirms what I have heard from engaging directly with those victims.

ISSUES: Geraldine Hanna says some people feel the system doesn't prioritise victims' rights

“Many of those who have spoken to me have told me the issues they faced means they would be reluctant to come forward if they became victims again in the future.

“These issues include delay, the issues around disclosure of private information and a system that doesn’t prioritise or protect victim’s rights. They see the problems in our criminal justice system and it damages their confidence that anything will be done if they do come forward.

“I find it particularly worrying that the number of people saying they would be very likely to report these crimes to the police is lowest amongst the 18-24 year old age group.

“Worryingly these statistics show a lack of confidence in our criminal justice system, especially for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

“With only nine percent of people surveyed saying they believe that victims are at the centre of our criminal justice system, this survey shows just how low that confidence is.

“It is positive that tackling domestic abuse and sexual violence has been a priority of our elected representatives in recent years, but these results show there is still much to be done.

“There are good people working hard across our criminal justice system but there are fundamental changes that are needed.

“We need better legislative protection to prevent the unnecessary disclosure of victim’s private information and we need services that are adequately funded to support victims of crime.

“More than anything we need a criminal justice system where all victims of all crimes can feel assured that when they come forward they will be supported and their rights under the Victims Charter will be protected.”