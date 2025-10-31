High crime in Broadway area eats up police resources

WARNING: Broadway roundabout has been a hotspot for crime and anti-social behaviour over the past year

The PSNI has responded to over 700 incidents at the flashpoint Broadway area of South and West Belfast over a 12-month period.

In a video message issued ahead of Halloween, the PSNI said that between April 2024 and April 2025, officers responded to 730 incidents in the area around the iconic 'Balls on the Falls' – with 9,407 hours of police time being used up.

Policing operations in the Broadway area cost £587,749 in the year-long period, with additional costs accrued due to the public purse due to property damage.

Inspector Brown of the South Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Anti-social behaviour in the Broadway area continues to be a serious and significant issue.

"Over the last year, many incidents have taken up police time and negatively impacted the community."

Zara Gregg of the Greater Village Regeneration Trust stressed the danger that what some may see as "harmless fun" can do to people and the community.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe where they live,"she said. "When people engage in anti-social or criminal behaviour, they not only harm their community but also put themselves and others at risk.

Stephen Hughes of St Peter's Youth Club added: "Actions which may seem exciting for a short while can have very serious consequences.

"Apart from getting a criminal record, it will impact you in later life."

Chris Hughes from the West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team concluded: "Think carefully, we will be seeking prosecution for anyone involved in this kind of behaviour."