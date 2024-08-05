Over 85k raised already to support businesses targeted by racist thugs

OVER £85,000 has been raised in over 24 hours in support of the businesses that were attacked by racists in South Belfast at the weekend.

A number of businesses in the Botanic Avenue, Donegall Road and Sandy Row areas were targeted on Saturday evening after a far-right anti-immigration demonstration earlier that day.

They included Sham Supermarket on the Donegall Road, which was set on fire.

Owner Abdelkader Al Alloush, who fled the war in Syria, said his business had been reduced to "ashes".

Bash Café, also on the Donegall Road, was badly damaged after it was set on fire on Saturday night.

Sudanese owner Mohammed Idris described the attack as "sad" and "heartbreaking".

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said racism has no place in our society.

“These attacks are despicable and should be condemned. Racism has no place in our community and those behind these attacks should be brought to justice.

“Our thoughts are with the owners and staff of these businesses going through such a traumatic experience.

“We hope that the police will learn lessons from last weekend and ensure that these disgraceful racially motivated attacks on business owners are prevented in future.”

Meanwhile, four men have been remanded in custody after appearing before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday accused of taking part in riots and an illegal parade.

Gary Creighton (38) from Inishowen Drive in South Belfast is charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, being in possession of fireworks without a licence and riotous behaviour.

He is also accused of disorderly behaviour in the Wellington Place area of the city centre where two rival protests took place on Saturday.

John Coulter (53), of York Park in North Belfast, is accused of assaulting three PSNI officers, including a female constable.

He has also been charged with resisting police and disorderly behaviour in the Shaftesbury Square area of the city.

Bernard Lavery (34), from Farnham Street in the lower Ormeau area, also attended Laganside courthouse where he was accused of taking part in an unnotified public procession.

Eric Simeon McCullough (46), of Schomberg Drive in Belfast, stood before the court accused of disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Judge Liam McStay made it clear that the events at the weekend were "absolutely disgraceful" and described the protest as “a concerted and deliberate attempt to undermine public order and to then domineer the community". He added that there were "racist elements" to the events.

“This court cannot allow the type of behaviour that occurred on Saturday to be repeated and be visited on other people, and the message has to be if you allow yourself to become involved in these matters for whatever reason, then you will face the consequences.”