Beechmount bakery to stay open after stranger pays electricity bills

A POPULAR Beechmount bakery and café which was set to close on Saturday is to remain open after an enormous act of kindness from a stranger.

Earlier this month owner Gráinne Carson told the Andersonstown News that the bakery – Patisserie G – would have to close due to rising fuel costs.

However, this week Gráinne received a phone call from the son of a man who was born in Amcomri Street on the Falls Road. The son is now CEO of a major company, the Amcomri Group. The McGowan family have offered to pay the bakery’s electricity bills in order to keep the business open.

“I’m still in shock. The McGowan family have said they would help pay the electricity until the end of January, which is just incredible. I don’t think anything this major has happened to me ever. I just can’t believe it,” said Gráinne.

“They saw my posts and reached out to help. This is what I’m getting through to the kids as well, if this guy can make such a big impact on the world with his businesses and then come along and help others, it’s just incredible.

“Another fella has come forward to help donate a bit towards necessities in the shop such as the Breakfast Club, so it’s just been a whirlwind.”

The bakery opened in August of last year. It operates as a café but also provides a range of community initiatives to support those in the local area including a Breakfast Club for the kids to get a free breakfast before school, a young entrepreneurs business for the young people to sell items at their weekly stalls, as well as a weekly Book Club.

“Breakfast Club is back on," she said. "The young entrepreneurs club for Halloween and Christmas will be on, there is so much to look forward to now.

“I said from the first day in the entrepreneur’s club, it doesn’t matter where you live with hard work and dedication you can be anything you want to be.

“When I told the kids we were staying open at the closing party they were crying and cheering, it was amazing. The McGowans said to go ahead with the party because at least we had something to celebrate now.

“It’s just been incredible, people who come from small communities and then they go on and make something really good with their lives and come back to help. It’s definitely something that the kids can look up to now and see that this guy has done and any of them can do it.

“I’ve got lucky, I’ve got help. There are so many businesses out there who are closing because the government aren’t helping. It’s not just me. We all need to stick together and get through it.”