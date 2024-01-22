Housing and not student accommodation, demand Carrick Hill residents

UP IN THE AIR: The student accommodation plans as seen from Little Donegall Street

PROPOSALS for Belfast’s largest purpose-built student accommodation scheme remain up in the air after proposals went before the Planning Appeals Committee at Council this week.

The 795-bedroom project, by Mandeville Developments, was earmarked for an 0.4-hectare site currently used as a car park between Library Street, Little Donegall Street, Stephen Street and Union Street.

Last year, Belfast City Council's Planning Committee rejected the proposal, stating it went against policies in the local authority’s Inner Northwest Masterplan and the draft Belfast Metropolitan Area Plan 2015, which designated the site as a public open space.

On Monday, the application was heard at the Planning Appeals Committee, but no decision was reached with the Commissioner agreeing to visit the site in the near future.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín, who attended the Committee, said: "The urgent needs of the local community is for homes and there is already large amounts of student accommodation in an area where available land is at a premium.

“Local residents are being overwhelmed by these developments and City Council supported the community’s objections to this application.

“No decision was arrived at here today so we wait in hope that the previous refusal to approve this application is upheld.

“North Belfast’s housing situation is stark with so many people awaiting homes and sensitivity and common sense is required by planners when assessing such application, particularly where the master plans and consultations have given hope to the community of decent homes protecting the fabric of the local community.”

Frank Dempsey, from Carrick Hill Residents' Association, also spoke at Committee to criticise the development.

"Developers have had no care or interest whatsoever that our communities are being turned into carparks to facilitate their developments, especially within the Carrick Hill area," he said.

"There are over 4,000 people on the housing waiting list living in hostels, doubling up with families, sofa surfing, yet sites earmarked for badly needed social housing have been lost and all taken over by private developers for student accommodation despite the needs of our communities and this development adds to all of this.

"Site after site, regardless whether for social housing or not they snap them up for student accommodation. Belfast city and in particular Carrick Hill will resemble Manhattan City in New York and the 4,000 people on the housing waiting list may well have to immigrate just like their fore-fathers did on the £10 tickets for Australia or wherever.

"1,500 signed a petition against this development, political parties are against this development, Belfast City Planning Committee are against this development, and those on the Housing waiting list are against this development.

"Carrick Hill has been here from the 1700s and most certainly deserves better than this block after block of student accommodation."