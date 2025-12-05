We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

For the Chicken Kung Pao



2 chicken breasts, diced into bite-sized pieces

1 green pepper, sliced

1 red pepper, sliced

1 small onion, sliced

2–3 cloves garlic, grated

1 knob ginger, grated

1–2 tbsp roasted peanuts (optional but classic)

1 tbsp oil (vegetable or rapeseed is fine)

1 tsp chilli flakes or your PW all-season spice (optional)



Kung Pao Sauce



2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp hoisin or oyster sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

½ tsp cornflour mixed with 1 tbsp water (in a small bowl or dish)

Optional: 1 tsp chilli paste or sriracha for heat

For the rice



1 cup basmati or jasmine rice

2 cups water

Pinch of salt

Rinse rice until water runs clear.

Add rice, water, and salt to a pot.

Bring to a boil, then reduce to low, cover, and steam for 10-12 minutes.

Rest off heat for 5 minutes, fluff with a fork.



Make the Kung Pao Chicken



Season chicken lightly with salt, pepper, and a pinch of chilli spice.

Heat a pan with 1 tbsp oil.

Sear the chicken until golden, then remove to a bowl.

In the same pan add onions, peppers, garlic, and ginger.

Stir-fry on high heat for 3–4 minutes until slightly charred but still crisp.



Make the Sauce



Mix all sauce ingredients in a small bowl.

Pour into the pan with the veg.

Add chicken back in.

Stir until the sauce thickens and coats everything (1–2 minutes).

Toss in peanuts (optional) and a sprinkle of chilli flakes

Spoon steamed rice onto the plate.

Add your glossy Kung Pao chicken.

Sprinkle chilli flakes for heat and colour.

Finish with red pepper powder for extra seasoning.

Enjoy!