For the Pork Fillet
350–400g pork fillet (tenderloin)
1 tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp red pepper powder
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp cumin
Salt & black pepper
1 tbsp olive oil
For the Salad
1 carrot, julienned
½ cucumber, sliced or ribboned
½ small red onion, thinly sliced
6–8 cherry tomatoes, halved
Large handful rocket or mixed salad leaves
Fresh dill sprigs
Fresh mint (optional but great)
3–4 tbsp pomegranate seeds
For the Dressing
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 tsp honey (optional)
Pinch salt
Pinch pepper
For the Finishing Sprinkle
Red pepper powder
Cracked black pepper
Optional: pinch smoked paprika
Prepare the Pork
Trim any silver skin from the pork fillet.
Rub with paprika, red pepper powder, garlic powder, cumin, salt, pepper and a drizzle of olive oil.
Heat a pan over medium–high heat.
Sear the pork fillet on all sides until nicely caramelised (about 6–8 minutes).
Lower heat slightly and cook until just done but still tender — internal temp ~63°C (145°F).
Rest for 5 minutes, then slice thinly
Prepare the Salad
Add rocket, carrot, cucumber, onion, tomatoes, dill and mint to a bowl.
Drizzle over the lemon–olive oil dressing.
Toss lightly.
Scatter pomegranate seeds over the top
Followed by the pomegranate syrup over the top (available in all good stores and supermarkets).
Enjoy!