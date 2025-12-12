We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

For the Pork Fillet

350–400g pork fillet (tenderloin)

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp red pepper powder

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp cumin

Salt & black pepper

1 tbsp olive oil





For the Salad

1 carrot, julienned

½ cucumber, sliced or ribboned

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

6–8 cherry tomatoes, halved

Large handful rocket or mixed salad leaves

Fresh dill sprigs

Fresh mint (optional but great)

3–4 tbsp pomegranate seeds



For the Dressing

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp honey (optional)

Pinch salt

Pinch pepper



For the Finishing Sprinkle

Red pepper powder

Cracked black pepper

Optional: pinch smoked paprika



Prepare the Pork

Trim any silver skin from the pork fillet.

Rub with paprika, red pepper powder, garlic powder, cumin, salt, pepper and a drizzle of olive oil.

Heat a pan over medium–high heat.

Sear the pork fillet on all sides until nicely caramelised (about 6–8 minutes).

Lower heat slightly and cook until just done but still tender — internal temp ~63°C (145°F).

Rest for 5 minutes, then slice thinly



Prepare the Salad

Add rocket, carrot, cucumber, onion, tomatoes, dill and mint to a bowl.

Drizzle over the lemon–olive oil dressing.

Toss lightly.

Scatter pomegranate seeds over the top

Followed by the pomegranate syrup over the top (available in all good stores and supermarkets).

Enjoy!