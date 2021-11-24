Police seize cash, drugs and weapons in Short Strand

SEIZURE: A crossbow was amongst the items confiscated in the Short Strand following searches

POLICE investigating the suspected criminal activities of an organised crime gang have seized cash, drugs and weapons following searches in the Short Strand area on Tuesday morning.

During the search, a small quantity of Class A drugs was recovered, along with a quantity of cash.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A controlled drug, being concerned in the supply of Class A controlled drugs and possession of criminal property. He remains in custody at this time.

A follow-up search at another property in the area resulted in the recovery of a number of prohibited weapons, including Conducted Energy Device (CED) and a crossbow. Enquiries are ongoing.

A Conducted Energy Device (CED) a CED disguised as a knuckleduster

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “The possession and supply of drugs within communities should not, and indeed will not, be tolerated.

“The arrest, and drugs and weapons seizure, reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

“I’m keen to thank the community for their continued support and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”