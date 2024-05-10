Exhibition marks 50th anniversary of Twinbrook's very own football club

THE WAY WE WERE: Kevin Rafferty and Richard Caldwell from St Luke's FC

A TWINBROOK football club is inviting the public to come along to a photographic and visual exhibition to mark their 50th anniversary.

St Luke's FC, formerly known as Brookville United, are the oldest club in the Colin area after having been formed in 1974.

The exhibition is open to the public on Friday and Saturday in Becketts Bar on the Stewartstown Road before moving to Dairy Farm Shopping Centre on Monday for five days.

It includes a huge collection of photos, match reports and artefacts that provide an insight into the last half century.

Kevin Rafferty, a founding member of the club played in the club’s first match 50 years ago. He is now treasurer.

"Brookville United were formed in 1974 as Twinbrook's population grew. The history of the club and Twinbrook are intertwined in many ways," he explained.

"We played in the Dunmurry and Lisburn league and suffered horrific sectarian abuse.

"There were no teams from West Belfast then and no teams would come in to West Belfast to play.

"Our home ground was in Lisburn. We were attacked by a loyalist mob at a match one day and were thrown out of the league.

"We reformed five years later as St Luke's FC in 1990. We managed to gain amateur league status and now the first team is playing intermediate football.

"We have a range of teams including our most recently formed U-17 set-up which has been really successful."

Kevin wants to thank everyone who has supported the club over the last 50 years and is looking forward to the next chapter in the club's history.

"We really are very much a community club. We are really grateful to all our sponsors for their support," he added.

"We have close links with Celtic Boys, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, Ionad na Fuiseoige to name but a few.

"There are always challenges with running a football club, especially financially. We have a five-year and ten-year plan in place for the immediate future. Our pitch is currently owned by Belfast City Council and it is our ambition to own our own facility."

St Luke's FC 50th anniversary exhibition is on display on Friday and Saturday in Becketts Bar before moving to Dairy Farm from Monday (May 13) to Friday (May 17).