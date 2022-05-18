Donations to weekend food bank will make a difference

DONATION: Anna Rogers from SPAR NI and Stephen Anton from fonaCAB (right) deliver a range of essentials to Rab Maginnis’ Weekend Foodbank in North Belfast

A NORTH Belfast community foodbank has received a £500 donation thanks to representatives from SPAR NI and fonaCAB.

Rab’s Weekend Foodbank Appeal in Ashfield Gardens was set up by Rab Maginnis at the beginning of the year after he noticed the lack of foodbanks open over the weekends.

SPAR and fonaCAB representatives recently met with the team to deliver car loads of essentials, from nappies to ham, vegetables and bread.

FonaCAB also recently donated a combined hob oven to the facility, to enable even more hot meals to be made and collected.

Bronagh Luke from Henderson Group which owns SPAR NI said: “Rab is delivering an essential service for those in the local community who struggle through the weekends to put food on the table. This is a desperate time with rising living costs and we’re committed to helping as much as we can in our local communities.”

Rab says this donation will help feed an extra 60 families this weekend, and the new oven will allow fresh home cooked meals to be made, allowing the team to bring even more for the local community.

“The support gained from local businesses has been fantastic. fonaCAB and SPAR’s donations will feed more families this weekend and beyond, and adding new utilities to our space means we can do more for even more people, and that’s what it’s all about," he said.

For more information on Rab’s Homeless Advice Group and Weekend Foodbank, visit Rab’s Facebook Page here.