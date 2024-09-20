Residents and Gaels have had enough of the delays and call for Casement Park to be built

CLARITY OF ESTEEM: Residents and Gaels are calling on the British government to come clean on how much it is willing to pay for Casement Park to be redeveloped

RESIDENTS living near the derelict Casement Park are calling for clarity from the British government following its decision not to part-fund the rebuilding of the Andersonstown stadium in time for the Euro 2028 tournament.

On Friday, Secretary of State Hilary Benn wrote to Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons informing him that the British government would not be contributing to the stadium’s redevelopment, despite the previous government’s commitment. The decision means that Casement Park will not now host five Euro 2028 games in four years’ time. The Irish government is now seeking to have some of those games played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork.

Before Casement Park became part of the UK-Ireland bid for the Euros, the new 34,500 capacity stadium was designed as a provincial GAA venue and had received planning permission. Now Casement campaigners want the British government to put a figure on the cost of rebuilding the stadium as a first step in seeing Casement rebuilt.

Donal O’Hara from the Owenvarragh and Mooreland Residents Group, who have been campaigning to have the stadium built, said losing out on the Euros will be a disaster for the local economy with the five games not now being played at a revamped Casement. But he said it’s now time to focus on the future.

“From a local GAA perspective, it’s just another hit and as residents we feel really let down by the British government,” added Donal.

REACTION: British government pull plug on Casement (and Belfast's) Euro dreamshttps://t.co/legrxVXg0G — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) September 14, 2024

“As recently as a couple of months ago the British government was saying that they will contribute financially to a new stadium. We need to get the stadium up and running. Too many kids have missed out not being able to play at Casement Park.

“Residents have had enough and want to see the stadium built now. We want to see the British government honour its commitment and get Casement built.”

Brian White, former Antrim manager and Rossa clubman, is also a member of Gaels for Casement.

He spoke of his frustration at the British government decision.

“It’s very simple, we want to see the stadium built and our expectations met that it will be a provincial ground for Ulster,” he said. “We’ve already moved from the 44,000 stadium at the Long Kesh/Maze, to 38,000 when it was first designed for the Andersonstown Road. We’ve got the capacity down now for the third time at 34,500.”

He said the capacity of the stadium can’t be reduced any further if it is to serve its purpose as a provincial stadium and was concerned at comments from Hilary Benn that it needed to be redesigned.

“Currently the location for Ulster finals is Clones which holds 35,000 and we’ve got to match that – there are no ifs or buts about that – or we just go back to being a county ground.

“So it has to be 35,000. We must match what’s in existence for Ulster which is a 35,000 capacity stadium, we can’t go below that.”

Brian said the whole saga over Casement is damaging the moral of the GAA in Antrim, and particularly in Belfast.

“Personally, it’s gone from frustration to anger now,” he said. “The last few days has been more encouraging than anything though with the amount of people who are wanting to talk about how disappointed they were and frustrated that this stadium has not been built for the Gaels of Ulster and Belfast.”

Cork GAA stadium 'in the mix' to host Euro games that Belfast lost out onhttps://t.co/WaqSLsmW1Y — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) September 17, 2024

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey says he has “no doubt” that Casement will be built, but said it was now time to have the new build costed and the money secured.

Harry Connolly is the Director of Fáilte Feirste Thiar – the West Belfast tourism development body – and is also Chairperson of The Casement Park Community Engagement and Benefits Forum.

He said the British government decision to pull funding on Casement “means missing out on opportunities for sports development, community engagement, as well as sporting and economic growth”.

“It is only when the rest of Britain and Ireland are embracing and benefitting from the economic, social and sporting benefits of Euro 2028 will the true opportunity squandered by political intransigence be fully appreciated,” he said.

“It’s on the shoulders of those giants who delivered Casement in 1953 we stand. It is that spirit we will invoke to ensure fairness, equality and the deserved realization of a modern fit for purpose Casement Park that meets the needs of the Gaelic Athletic Association.”

Public relations consultant and media commentator Brendan Mulgrew is a life-long GAA man and grew up in the shadow of Casement Park in Andersonstown. He said the announcement last week was a “big disappointment to those of us who had hoped for a new approach from a new UK Government”.

He added: “But the mood I picked up at GAA games last wekend was one of resilience, the Euros are gone now, let’s get on with getting our stadium built. My worry though is we still don't have a final cost and we still face a considerable funding gap.

“Hilary Benn said soon after he took up office that 'Casement will be built', well we need him to stand over his word now and for the UK Government to finally become part of the solution to this issue which has dragged on too long.

“Build Casement needs to be more than a slogan, we need it to be a plan.”