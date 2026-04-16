MANHOLES covers were lifted during flash flooding in parts of West Belfast on Wednesday.

Heavy rain caused problems in a number of areas including Norglen Parade, Norfolk Road and Gransha Gardens, Monagh Road and the Whiterock Road where surface water has built up following days of unsettled weather.

West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly shared photographs of some of the flooded areas, adding that the issues have been reported to Floodline, with some cases ongoing for several days.

The Sinn Féin representative also encouraged people to report any of their own concerns to Floodline at the NI Direct website.

The flooding comes as Ireland continues to experience changeable and wet conditions with forecasters warning of further heavy rain.