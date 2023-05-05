Rise from the Darkness into Light this Saturday

LET THERE BE LIGHT: The annual event will take place at Lámh Dhearg and V36 in Newtownabbey on Saturday

THE annual inspiring Darkness into Light event will take place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Darkness Into Light highlights the support available for those who have been affected by suicide or have had suicidal thoughts.

The event will begin in darkness at 4.15am where hundreds of people will take part in a walk, and ending as the sun rises – symbolising hope. You can take part by running or walking the 5km, with your friends, family or by yourself.

In Belfast one event will take place at Lámh Dhearg GAC in Hannahstown. There will be another gathering at V36 in Newtownabbey.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross is encouraging everyone to participate in this year's event.

“Suicide affects thousands of people across the UK every year. Darkness into Light is a great opportunity for those who have been affected by suicide to come together and raise awareness of suicide as well as raising vital funds.

"I would encourage you all to show your support.”

To register for Darkness into Light or to learn more about the event, visit the website here.