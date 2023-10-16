Tribute night to be held in memory of Robert Laverty

REMEMEBRED: The evening in memory of Robert Laverty will take place next Friday

A TRIBUTE night is to be held in memory of a West Belfast man who died tragically earlier this year.

Robert Laverty (74) died following a two-vehicle crash on the Moira Road near Crumlin in May.

Born in Moy in County Tyrone, Robbie’s mother died when he aged three. After this, his father moved the young family to Ballycastle, and subsequently years later to Lenadoon.

During the turmoil of the early 1970s Robbie joined the IRA. In September 1974 he was captured on a bombing mission and spent the next five years in the cages of Long Kesh.

INSIDE: Robert Laverty in the Cages of Long Kesh in 1977

Upon his release in 1979 he immediately reported back to the IRA and took on a leadership role in the Belfast Brigade only to be recaptured in 1983, this time spending a further seven years imprisoned in Crumlin Road Gaol and the H-Blocks.

Robert was the owner of Newsflash newsagents in the Dairy Farm on the Stewartstown Road. Business owners within the Dairy Farm described him as the heart of the Dairy Farm, paying tribute to a man who will be “missed by everyone".

Friends Dominic Adams, Dermot Kennedy and Desy Collins have organised a tribute night in his memory to be held in the Roddies on Friday, October 20 at 8pm.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Dominic said the night will be an opportunity for Robbie’s friends and comrades to remember him for his contribution to the republican struggle.

"Robbie Laverty was a conscientious and hardworking family man," he said. "He was married to Áine and loved talking of his clan and took great pride in the achievements of his son, Caolán.

"Robbie owned a newsagents shop in the Dairy Farm Centre and could be seen every day scurrying about the shopping mall or behind the counter making countless cups of tea for the many people who called to see him.

"I first met Robbie in Crumlin Road Gaol in 1984 and spent a lot of the next seven years imprisoned with him. He was witty when needed, and like most of us, grumpy when that too was needed.

"Many a time Robbie relayed to me his pride in helping conceal escape tunnels that the PoWs had dug. I was good at sweeping up, he would say.

"I feel it is very important that Robbie’s contribution to the republican struggle is acknowledged and celebrated. He never shirked his responsibilities as an Óglach and as the struggle took on new dimensions he was continuous in his praise of the efforts of Sinn Féin to progress our struggle.

"Friday, October 20 at 8pm in The Roddy McCorley Club will be an opportunity for Robbie’s friends and comrades to remember him for his contribution to the republican struggle."