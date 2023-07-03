Sailortown regeneration group hit out at 19-storey apartment block plans

CONCERN: How the new Pilot Street development will look from Clarendon Road Rapport Architects

A GROUP with a vision for regenerating the Sailortown area of North Belfast have hit out at plans to build a 19-storey apartment block in the district.

Amigo Developments Ltd is seeking to redevelop a site at 54 Pilot Street and 19-22 Princes Street Dock to provide a mixed-use development comprising one and two-bedroom apartments, restaurant, retail unit and bar/café with public realm improvements to the adjacent Barrow Square.

The developers say the proposal will regenerate the site of the former Pat’s Bar and Rotterdam Bar as well as helping to support the Council’s key ambition of accelerating city centre living in the historic Sailortown district.

Terry McKeown from Sailortown Regeneration said the proposal does not fit in with their vision of making the area a community once again.

"It is a 19-storey apartment block of one and two-bedroom flats. The original proposal was 30-storey. We are all about recreating Sailortown as a community," she explained.

The location of the 19-storey block for Pilot Street and Princes Dock Street, next to Barrow Square

"We would love more families in the area. These plans seem to be more about squeezing as many people as possible into a small space.

"It is on the site of the former Pat's Bar and the Rotterdam bars which were a big part of Sailortown's heritage. We told the developers we want the two bars back again.

"I don't think the proposal will add anything to Sailortown as a community. A big tower block plonked in the middle of here is not going to attract people back.

"I would ask people with an interest in Sailortown and community-led regeneration to have their say in the consultation at this pre-consultation stage."

A public consultation is open for the public to have their say on the plans.

There will also be an opportunity to meet the project team at a public consultation ‘drop-in’ event on Monday (July 3) anytime between 12-2pm and 5-7pm in AC Hotel by Marriot in Donegall Quay.

Members of the project team will be present at this event to respond to any questions people may have regarding the proposals.

The consultation period for this project will run until Friday, July 7. You can have your say here.