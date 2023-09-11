Irish government ready to step in and fund Sailortown bridge proposal

LOOKING ACROSS: The view from Sailortown to Titanic Quarter where the new bridge is proposed

THE Irish government is set to fund a bridge linking the historic North Belfast community of Sailortown to the Titanic Quarter.

At a recent Strategic Policy and Resources Committee meeting at City Hall, councillors were briefed on progress of the Cork Belfast Docklands Regeneration Initiative under the Shared Island Fund, an initiative by the government in the Republic set up to "promote practical North/South cooperation."

A key project under the Belfast Dockside Regeneration project is the Sailortown to Titanic Quarter active travel bridge for walking and cycling. The Project will improve connections between the Sailortown community and economic opportunities at Queen’s Island.

The proposed bridge will also provide enhanced connections between North Belfast communities and education, tourism, employment and innovation opportunities within Queens Island, as well as providing a critical sustainable and active link between Yorkgate Train Station and Queen's Island.

The Sailortown scheme will pair up with a similar plan for a cycle and walking swing bridge at Water Street in Cork City.

Terry McKeown from Sailortown Regeneration said she was "delighted" with the proposal.

"We have spent over 30 years trying to bring the Sailortown community back to life," she said. "Our main problem over the years has been being cut off by the motorway. A bridge would help reconnect Sailortown and adds to the whole concept of the Maritime Mile.

"It will be a great benefit to Sailortown and for the whole of North Belfast.

"We are delighted that councillors are on the board. The main sticking point has been the tall ships coming in so the bridge will need to be designed in a certain way. It is great to see a similar plan for a cycle and walking swing bridge in Cork which is another maritime city."

The plan for the bridge was the preferred bidding option over other suggestions, which included a new tourism centre in the Thompson Dry Dock adjacent to the new Titanic Distillery, a new gateway between the city centre, the city quays and Queen's Island, and "meanwhile uses" along the Maritime Mile to "draw footfall and animation along the waterfront."