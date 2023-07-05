Controversial Sandy Row bonfire 'smaller in scale' this year

SMALL: The collection of pallets at the Sandy Row bonfire site this week

AN Eleventh Night bonfire in the Sandy Row area of South Belfast appears to have been scaled down this year following years of safety concerns.

The bonfire is located on a derelict site close to a hotel and apartment blocks. Last year, damage was caused to an apartment block with three cracked window panes reported in the building at Wellwood Street, close to the site of the bonfire. Five years ago the towering bonfire, in full blaze, toppled towards the apartments.

This week, after visiting the site, the bonfire is much smaller in scale and located further away from the apartments and hotel.

Last weekend, bonfire organisers held a fundraising 'Sash Bash' at the Sandy Row Rangers Supporters' Club, stating there was "no funding for pallets this year" and calling for the community to "help the young lads and keep our glorious tradition going".

South Belfast Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said: "As a party, we are supportive of safe and respectful expressions of culture, and we want to see regulation of bonfires to this effect.

"I hope that this year’s celebrations at Sandy Row are more sensible and considerate, and cause less concern for impacted residents.

"Eleventh Night bonfires at Sandy Row have a history of instability and property damage, however, it appears that this year some progress has been made.

"Thus far, the structure seems to be smaller in scale and positioned further away from the apartments, which is a welcome development."