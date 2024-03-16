School pupils are special guests at Seachtain na Gaeilge event at City Hall

IRISH LANGUAGE FESTIVAL: School pupils were special guests at an event in City Hall to celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge

OVER 100 school pupils from across Belfast were in City Hall on Tuesday as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge, which runs from 1 March to 17 March.

The event was organised by Belfast City Council as part of its Language Strategy to reflect on, and celebrate, the diverse nature of the city and its different languages and cultures.

Schools attending were Scoil na Fuiseoige, Scoil an Droichid, Gaelscoil Éanna, Bunscoil Bheann Mhadagáin, St Malachy’s College and St Dominic’s Grammar.

The schools enjoyed Irish language song and story workshops with performances from musicians Cormac ‘Buzz’ Ó Briain and Aodhán Mac Sheafraidh.

Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy with musicians Cormac ‘Buzz’ Ó Briain and Aodhán Mac Sheafraidh

Lord Mayor, Councillor Ryan Murphy, who opened the event, said: “I’m delighted to be at this special event to mark Seachtain na Gaeilge.

“Irish language impacts on all communities in the city and it is a huge part of the rich, shared history of Belfast.

“It’s wonderful to see so many school pupils here today who not only speak the Irish language but want to ensure it develops and is integrated in communities.

“It is these young people with their vibrant and positive attitudes who will continue to boost and promote language diversity in our city. This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate all that is great about the Irish language.

Bhí daltaí scoile ina n-aíonna speisialta ag ócáid i Halla na Cathrach inniu le ceiliúradh a dhéanamh ar Sheachtain na Gaeilge a bheidh ar siúl ón 1 Márta go dtí an 17 Márta. @CllrRyanMurphy @SnaGaeilge pic.twitter.com/S0ar3Af7BO — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) March 12, 2024

“As a council, we are committed to Belfast becoming a more inclusive city, as outlined in the city’s community plan, Belfast Agenda, and are delivering on ensuring language equality and diversity be at its forefront.”

The event in City Hall is among the council’s St Patrick’s Day programme of events for Belfast.

Spraoi Cois Lao – an Irish language fun day – took place at Custom House Square last weekend, organised by Conradh na Gaeilge and Féile an Phobail. The event featured musicians, dancers, activities, games, food and entertainment, all celebrating the Irish language.