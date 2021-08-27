Confusion over Covid guidelines ahead of schools' return

THERE has been widespread confusion among school principals regarding the Covid-19 regulations in place ahead of the return to the classrooms.



While the Department of Education have said that classroom bubbles are no longer required, they have informed schools that in order to maintain adequate contact tracing, pupils should remain in consistent groups to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.



We understand that a number of local principals have written to the Education Minister seeking further guidance as they prepare to welcome pupils back through their doors.



Last week, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said that the latest guidance from the Department allows schools to take into consideration their own circumstances when deciding what measures they need to have in place.



Outlining some of the areas that have changed the Minister said: “While I encourage school leaders to consider the guidance in full, I wish to highlight a small number of areas that have changed ahead of the new academic year.



“Educational settings are no longer required to operate a system of formal protective bubbles. However, in order to support effective contact tracing, schools will be asked to ensure pupils remain in consistent groups, where possible. Schools should continue to put measures in place to minimise transmission of the virus.”



The Minister added that face coverings should continue to be worn inside all school buildings by post-primary pupils including in classrooms from the start of the new term. The Executive agreed that this would be subject to review on 8 October.



“In regard to self-isolation and testing for staff and pupils identified as a close contact, guidance is being prepared by the Public Health Agency ahead of the return to school in line with current guidance for close contacts on the nidirect website.



The Minister concluded: “I am confident that the Department’s revised guidance provides school leaders with the flexibility to allow all our children and young people to access all aspects of their education in the new year within an environment that continues to mitigate the risks of virus transmission.



“I wish to thank school leaders and staff for their continued support and wish all pupils, teachers and staff a safe return to all our educational settings.”