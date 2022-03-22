Contractor moves in to build new homes at former scrapyard

CLEARANCE: Contractors move onto the scrapyard site to clear it for construction

A LOCAL councillor has welcomed progress on the development of 15 new homes at the former scrapyard site on the Suffolk Road.

The site, which is bounded by the Colin Glen Forest, has long been a hotspot for antisocial behaviour and was once used as the location for a so-called anti-internment bonfire.

Contractors moved on to the site late last week to clear the site in preparation for construction.

Planning permission to build five terraced houses and 10 apartments on the site was granted to the previous owner in 2019. However, the land has since been acquired by another private developer, who has committed to the original plan.

Sinn Féin Councillor Arder Carson said the developer is in discussions with a local housing association to secure social home status for the new development.

"They're hoping to be on site in early April if not late March," he said.

They're going to be on site in the very near future to begin the development of much-needed homes, which is great.

"That site attracted the type of behaviour that the community didn't want. There was antisocial behaviour, and it was actually the site of a bonfire of one stage.

"The development will fill that hole between between Larkspur and Riverside Mews, and it backs on to the Colin Glen river, so it will be a nice development and a nice home for some lucky people."