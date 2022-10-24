WATCH: SEA View Cosmetics – one stop shop for all your beauty needs

OPEN seven days a week, SEA View Cosmetics provides all your beauty needs in one location. The committed team at SEA View Cosmetics provide a personalised experience tailored to your specific needs.

SEA View Cosmetics are passionate about beauty and will take care of you from head to toe.

The business provides a wide range of professional services including SHR Hair Removal, Dermaplaning, Body Waxing, Waxing, Tinting Eyebrows, HIFU Cool non-surgical cosmetic treatments. The fully trained team at SEA View Cosmetics will look after you at the modern clinic and provide professional advice and help needed to ensure you have a relaxing and enjoyable treatment.

The High Intense Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is a body contouring treatment ideal for use of the face, neck, abdomen, inner and outer thighs, hips and inner arms. The treatment uses high-intensity focused ultrasound that doesn’t harm the surface of the skin.

The Dermaplaning is an exfoliation treatment where excess fine hairs are removed from the skin, leaving the surface looking smoother, healthier and brighter. All services are provided at affordable prices and the business also offers the newest forms of permanent laser hair removal, Super Hair Removal, also known as SHR. This offers a quick and easy way to become hair-free that is provides in a quick and generally pain-free.

Prices start from £14.99 for SHR hair removal and £79.99 for HFU Cool. These are offers you won’t want to miss out on.

Located off the Crumlin Road, SEA View Cosmetics is accessible with a wide range of beauty treatment and therapies in the one place. The personalised service uses time-honoured techniques and state-of-the-art technology.