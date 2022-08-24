Family's pain with delays in returning Sean's body home from Spain

RIP: Sean McAleenan's family are trying to bring his body home from Spain

OVER £13,000 has been raised to help the family of a North Belfast man who tragically passed away in Spain two weeks ago.

Sean McAleenan (47), from Somerton Park was discovered in the pool of a hotel in the Costa Dorado area on Tuesday, August 9. The much-loved dad had gone for a swim and was seen swimming lengths in the pool.

However, a short time later his body was discovered by two holidaymakers who pulled him from the pool. Despite efforts by paramedics, Mr McAleenan could not be saved.

Two weeks on, Sean's body remains in Spain. The North Belfast News understands a resolution is close in the coming days.

A GoFundMe page, set up neighbour, Anne Aicken has raised £13,685 at the time of writing.

"We kindly request your donations to assist Maeve, his distraught fiancé, who remains in Spain fighting against legal and bureaucratic obstacles (with obvious emotional and financial implications) in order to bring Sean home to his eternal rest," she stated.

"Sean leaves behind his beautiful fiancee Maeve and her three adoring children.

"The funeral date has yet to be arranged but will be added to this page when Sean has been returned home and the necessary arrangements can finally be made.

"Please lend me your support at this devastating time for the family. Any donations made will be forwarded to Maeve's brother in law Sean Fitzpatrick who is managing her affairs whilst she continues to fight for Sean in Spain."

Fiancé Maeve Kelly slammed the Catalan government for problems faced in having Sean's body returned home.

"We remain subject to the merciless, cruel, inhumane and disturbing process of the Catalan Government," she said.

"They again refused to make a ruling on the sanitation order required to get Sean’s body ready for repatriation home to Ireland. We are astounded, dismayed and devastated to share this news with you all.

"Sean will be two weeks gone tomorrow (Tuesday), we have been assured by the Irish Embassy that the Consular will have direct involvement from tomorrow with the Ministry of Health.

"The barbaric treatment of us and Sean’s poor earthly body are unimaginable, but please be assured, we continue to try and move heaven and earth to get Sean home.

"The Kevin Bell Repatriation trust have aided us immensely but due to legalities they are subject to the same laws as everyone else, their hands are tied and it has been a very emotionally trying time for them as well.

"The Catalan people are disgusted at the treatment of us and Sean, there is no explanation. However, rest assured we will not leave this place without Sean.

"I wish we could bring you further news, God we wish we were home with our family and our seven children between us. This has and continues to be the hardest fight of our lives but we are doing him the justice he deserves.

"The McAleenan, Cassidy and Kelly families are doing all in our power to get Sean back home.

"For now we ask for your prayers to give us the strength to get through this."

A spokesperson for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said: "The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and providing consular assistance.

"As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any individual case."