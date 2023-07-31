Photographer Sean's exhibition brings Belfast's journey to San Francisco

A BELFAST photographer known for his work covering events from the conflict to the peace process has been exhibited in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Irish Center hosted the exhibition titled 'Belfast – Conflict to Peace' by documentary photographer Sean McKernan.

This remarkable collection showcased a series of stunning images that depicted life in Belfast, spanning from the hunger-strikes era through to the peace process and beyond.

Over the course of five days, the exhibition drew an appreciative audience, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.

The opening night of the exhibition was a resounding success, attracting over 80 attendees. Sean provided a first hand account of life in his native city over the past four decades. His collection of photographs, taken from a bipartisan approach to documentary photography, served as a testament to the resilience and strength of the Belfast community.

One of the highlights of the exhibition was the formal talk. McKernan captivated the audience with his enthralling narratives and stunning visuals. Through his photographs, he vividly depicted the various stages of Belfast's transformation, shedding light on the struggles, the pain, and ultimately, the path towards reconciliation and peace.

From the early years of the Troubles, marked by violence and division, to the gradual efforts towards peace and reconciliation, Sean's photographs painted a powerful picture of Belfast's journey. Each image told a story, capturing the emotions, the resilience, and the hopes of a community torn by conflict but determined to heal its wounds.

Through McKernan's lens, we were able to witness the impact of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, which laid the foundation for peace and political stability in the North. The photographs showcased the gradual healing of the city, the rebuilding of shattered neighborhoods, and the fostering of cross-community relationships. They reminded us that despite the scars of the past, Belfast has emerged as a symbol of resilience, unity, and the power of reconciliation.

The exhibition served as a testament to the importance of acknowledging and understanding the history of conflict and reconciliation in Belfast. It highlighted the need for continued efforts to foster understanding, promote dialogue, and support initiatives that contribute to a lasting peace. Sean McKernan's photographic journey provided a platform for reflection, dialogue, and appreciation of the progress made in Belfast, while also reminding us of the challenges that still lie ahead.

McKernan also participated in modern Irish history workshops with Irish Center summer camp kids in which he shared stories about recent changes in Ireland.

This remarkable collection came to San Francisco, in collaboration with the Irish Consul General's Office, as part of the 25th anniversary year celebrations of the Good Friday Agreement. Funding for the exhibition at the San Francisco Irish Center was made possible by the United Irish Cultural Center Members annual appeal.