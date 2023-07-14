Ardoyne football club's match cancelled after sinister social media threats

CANCELLED: Ballysillan Leisure Centre in North Belfast where the match was due to go ahead

AN Ardoyne-based football club were unable to fulfill a pre-season friendly last weekend after a sinister threat on social media.

Shamrock FC were due to play Mossley Football Club on Saturday at Ballysillan Leisure Centre's 3G pitch at 2pm.

The club has been using the Council-owned facilities while refurbishment work is carried out on its regular ground at Marrowbone Millenium Park. However, following a social media threat, the fixture was cancelled.

The post, which circulated on social media, made reference to two of the club's players.

"We are calling on unionist community to join us on Saturday at the Ballysillan Leisure Centre to give Shamrock FC a very warm welcome," the post added.

In a statement, Shamrock FC hit out at the threatening post.

"This postponement was due to our opponents pulling out of the fixture because of the viral circulation of a social media threat," the football club said.

The 3G pitch at Ballysillan Leisure Centre

"The post circulated in question is dangerous, inaccurate and untrue.

"Yet again, our club has been threatened with mass mobilisation and intimidation from using a so-called shared Belfast City Council facility.

"We just want to play football. We would like to thank Ballysillan Leisure Centre staff for their ongoing co-operation and the football community for their kind messages of support.

"We can also confirm that we have initiated legal proceedings regarding these threats so understandably we as a club will not make any further comment on this matter."

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "Police have not received any reports of this nature, however we are aware of commentary on social media and district officers are engaging with community representatives as a result".