'Ronan's stem cells are giving hope to others'

A WEST Belfast councillor is to become a stem cell donor after receiving a match five years after first signing up to become a donor.

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin who represents Black Mountain DEA will travel to London on Monday for the procedure and will become a donor to a person suffering with blood cancer.

Ronan first signed up to be a donor in the Kennedy Centre five years ago after being inspired by Eimear's Wish, a campaign founded by Seán Smyth after the death of his daughter to blood cancer in 2019.

Seán’s daughter Eimear Gooderham (neé Smyth) was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma aged 22 in September 2016. After finding a stem cell donor match, the Coolnasilla woman underwent a transplant in November 2018, but sadly died following complications in 2019.

Eimear (25) had a dying wish for the world to know that she had beaten cancer, for her family to raise Stem Cell Donor Awareness and to campaign for age-appropriate care for teenagers and youth adults who are diagnosed with life-threatening illness. Earlier this year, Seán revealed that 22 people have donated stem cells since the charity's formation.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Ronan said he recently received news that he was a match for a patient in need.

"I was in the same class as Eimear in St Teresa's Primary School. It was a real shock when she sadly passed away," he said.

When we learnt that Eimear’s school friend @RonanMcL93 is traveling to London to donate stem cells to a stranger, we had to buy him a #EimearsWishBeer We would love to buy all bone marrow & first time blood donors a thank you beer! Maybe @GuinnessIreland will help #aPint4aPint pic.twitter.com/Pn3zCYdbVl — Eimear’s Wish Creating Hope (@Eimears_Wish) October 17, 2023

"When Seán started the campaign, I signed up in the Kennedy Centre. Eimear's incredible spirit inspired me to make this commitment.

"They took a DNA swab of my mouth and it was sent off to Anthony Nolan, a stem cell register who keep a database of everyone who signs up to stem cell donation.

"Five years on, I got an email saying I could be a potential match for someone. I got further blood tests and did a medical and got the final okay.

"For around two years I will be a personal donor for this person. Hopefully my healthy stem cells can save this person's life."

Ronan is hoping by sharing his story that he can encourage others to register to become stem cell donors.

"I travel out on Monday and it is a day procedure. This week, I will be getting injections to accelerate the amount of stem cells in my body in time for my donation.

On Monday, I'm off to London to donate stem cells. Eimear and I were in the same class in primary school. 5 years ago, I signed up at the Kennedy Centre, inspired by @Eimears_Wish Her spirit fueled my commitment. I hope my journey encourages you to consider becoming a donor. pic.twitter.com/tqEjS32gru — Cllr Ronan McLaughlin (@RonanMcL93) October 17, 2023

"There is no cost involved. Anthony Nolan charity is paying for my flights and accommodation in London so there is no financial barrier if you get a match.

"It's a wonderful feeling to know that my stem cell donation may offer someone the gift of life. If you've ever considered becoming a donor, I hope my journey encourages you to take that step."

Eimear's dad, Seán said Ronan is creating "hope" for someone.

"We are absolutely delighted that the campaign has been brought home to us through Ronan," he said. "Ronan has been a great supporter of Eimear since she was ill. I remember signing Ronan up myself.

"He is a one-in-900 chance. We have managed to find 23 donors in just 18 months.

"Ronan is creating hope for a stranger and it is an amazing thing for him to do. Without his donation, it is very likely the person will not survive. Ronan's stem cells now give them hope.

"He has been a stalwart in raising awareness of stem cell donation in the local community and at Belfast City Council. He has talked the talk and now he is walking the walk being a donor himself."

You can register as a stem cell donor with charities including Anthony Nolan, DKMS and Giveblood.ie.