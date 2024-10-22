Sinn Féin employee resigns after damage to former Lord Mayor portrait at Belfast City Hall

A SINN Féin employee has resigned after the portrait of a former Lord Mayor was damaged at Belfast City Hall.

The incident happened following an event at City Hall on Saturday night to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Irish language group Glór na Móna.

It was later discovered that a portrait of former DUP Lord Mayor Wallace Browne was damaged and has since been removed. The extent of the damage to the portrait is not yet known and it is unclear when it will be back on public display.

Lord Browne served as a Belfast City councillor from 1985 to 2010 and served as High Sheriff in 2002 and Lord Mayor between 2005 and 2006.

Former DUP Lord Mayor Wallace Browne

In a statement on Monday evening, A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: "Today a Sinn Féin employee, who works in the Assembly, made the party Chief Whip aware of their involvement in an incident regarding a portrait in Belfast City Hall which took place on Saturday October 19.

“The employee was immediately suspended, and we have notified the PSNI today.

“The employee has now resigned from their employment and their party membership.”