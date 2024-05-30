Sinn Féin to stand aside in four constituencies in general election

SINN Féin will not be standing in four constituencies in next month’s general election.



The party has announced that it won’t be putting forward candidates this time out in North Down, Lagan Valley, South Belfast & Mid-Down and East Belfast. Five years ago Sinn Féin stood aside in North Down, South Belfast and East Belfast.



The move will benefit the SDLP’s Claire Hanna who is bidding to retain the seat that she won in South Belfast in December 2019, where the party had a 15,000 majority over the DUP. In the Assembly election in the same constituency in 2022, Sinn Féin’s Deirdre Hargey topped the poll with 9,511 votes.

Sinn Féin’s standing aside in South Belfast will add to speculation that the SDLP will pull out of the contest in North Belfast where Sinn Féin's John Finucane is vying to hold on to the seat he won five years ago.

In the other three constituencies Sinn Féin's absence will have less of an impact.

In East Belfast Alliance's Stephen Farry is facing a battle with independent unionist Alex Easton, who has the backing of both the DUP and TUV, while Naomi Long is hoping to win back the seat she previously held from the DUP's Gavin Robinson. Her Alliance colleague Sorcha Eastwood is targeting the Lagan Valley seat which former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson held from 1997 before having to step down over historical rape and sexual offences charges.



Yesterday, it was announced that the former head of the Royal College of Nursing, Pat Cullen, is to seek the nomination to stand for Sinn Féin in Fermanagh-South Tyrone. The DUP have announced that they will stand aside in the constituency in favour of the Ulster Unionist candidate.

I will be seeking nomination to stand for Sinn Féin in Fermanagh/South Tyrone in the Westminster election.



It has been an honour to champion the rights of nurses as leader of the RCN



I am ready to lead as your MP, working to better the lives of workers, families & communities. — pat cullen (@patcullen9) May 29, 2024

Speaking today Sinn Féin’s Director of Elections, Conor Murphy MLA, said by voting for the party “people are endorsing strong leadership, positive change, and a commitment to work for all”.



“We have listened to our voters and to people on the ground. Sinn Féin will not contest the East Belfast, North Down, South Belfast and Lagan Valley constituencies in this election.



“It is clear that people want positive change, and in these constituencies we encourage voters to support progressive parties, who will reject Tory cuts and Tory pacts.



“We need every constituency fighting back against that and we have decided to give the best chance in those four constituencies to those progressive and inclusive candidates who can win.