Soccer: Trainor hails Crumlin Star's never-say-die attitude

IN the quarter-final and semi-final of the Intermediate Cup, Crumlin Star had to come from behind to advance and although they were never in the same position in Tuesday's final against St Oliver Plunkett FC, it may have felt that way.

Leading 2-0 early in the game, it seemed as though the pre-match favourites were on course for a very comfortable evening, but the West Belfast side battled back superbly to get level and appeared to have all the momentum going into the final 20 minutes.

It may have been 2-2, but perhaps could have felt like they were up against it with Plunkett's tails up, but just like in previous rounds, the Ardoyne outfit found a way to turn things around with Stephen Smyth curling home a stunning winner with 76 minutes on the clock.

"It was unreal - 2-0 up and then the penalty incident (when James Doyle was taken out by Plunkett goalkeeper Deaglan McMahon just outside the area) that could have put us 3-0, but fair play to the other team," said Crumlin Star manager Paul Trainor.

"They kept hammering away, got back to two-each and it looked like there was only going to be one winner. But this team of mine don't know how to get beat, got their foot on the last 20 minutes and started playing a bit. What winner - unreal."

Man-of-the-match Stephen Smyth pokes home the opening goal

It was Crumlin Star's second Intermediate Cup success in four years after they won it for the first time against Queen's University in 2019.

They may have been favourites in this final considering they played two divisions above Plunkett in the NAFL, but Trainor felt the manner of their win in such a thrilling game toped their maiden success.

"We just kept plugging away and that's twice we've won this trophy, which is some achievement," he reflected.

"I think this is the first Amateur League team to win it twice. In fact, I think three Amateur League teams have ever won it. 2019 was superb, but this caps it big time."

The victors flew out of the traps and seemed to put their stamp on this game with two goals in the opening 11 minutes.

There was a sense it could have been as rather emphatic win given their early dominance against a team who looked a little nervous on such a big occasion in front of over 2300 in the stadium, but the West Belfast men settled and fully played their part in a great spectacle.

Yet with backs to the wall, Star found the answers to triumph and their season is far from done yet as they are still in the hunt for the NAFL Premier Division trophy and also have a Clarence Cup semi-final to come.

Trainor is hopeful Tuesday's success will spur them on to more silverware before the end of the season.

"They (Plunkett) were a wee bit nervous for the first 25 minutes and maybe the occasion got to them early on," he opined.

"But they are a helluva good side and will be coming up through the leagues, but we just showed our character.

"We get a rest this Thursday but are back Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday again next week.

"If you get a run in these cup competitions that's the way it is, but I wouldn't have it any other way."